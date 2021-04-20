US Health Agency warns its citizens against India travel

The US public health agency has warned travellers against heading for India even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If such a journey is unavoidable, it has advised getting all doses of vaccination before setting forth. In the issued statement it said, “Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at the risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India”. India on Sunday recorded its highest ever spike in new Covid-19 cases at over 2.7 lakh, which has come as a part of the severe second wave of the pandemic sweeping the country. Several states, including Delhi, have announced curfew and lockdowns in the wake of the rapid spread of infections.