Walter Mondale former US Vice President dies at 93

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should he win the presidency, died Monday, US media reported. He was 93 years old. Mondale served as vice president under President Jimmy Carter, from 1977-1981. Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country’s history,” “He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world.” Carter said in a statement, extending his condolences to his former number two’s family. Prior to his stint at the White House, Mondale had served as attorney general to his home state of Minnesota from 1960-1964, and then as US senator from that state from 1964-1976.