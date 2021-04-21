BJP accuses Pinarayi Vijayan for creating panic in the state

BJP has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of creating a ‘panic situation’ among the people in the state by repeatedly highlighting the shortage of Covid vaccine. BJP state president K Surendran termed as “unnecessary” the Chief Minister’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi citing vaccine shortage at a time when the Centre has assured sufficient availability of the vaccine in all states. He said the panic spread by the state government has led to fights among people at vaccination centres. Surendran reminded Pinarayi of his promise on December 13 last year that the LDF government will provide vaccines to the people of the state free of cost. He said the Chief Minister has also claimed that vaccine production facility will be set up in the state.