Burglary goes WRONG; “Porn video appetite” empties the fridge

The instances of thieves are multifaceted. The principal purpose is to rob something, but some thieves spend their term eating something from the house and getting some sleep when they feel tired. It is a complex matter that these actions will later become parasites to deceive themselves. A burglar in California was caught trying to break into a house and engaged in another affair and was eventually sentenced to life in prison.

Jonathan Jose Ruiz, 22, burst into the residence of three girls. The girls were not at home and Jonathan’s attention suddenly turned to the girls’ laptop. With the availability of a proper internet connection, he started watching pornographic videos. When he was hungry, he ate the dishes in the fridge and watched the video. But he was not aware of the time passed by. When the girls returned, Jonathan was caught.

Read more; “Press-Freedom in India” ; One of the most dangerous nations for journalists

Jonathan pleaded guilty to Orange County Superior Court Judge Gary Pohlason and was sentenced to eight months in prison and 511 days’ punishment. According to the Orange County Police, Jonathan broke into the girls’ home, downloaded pornographic images, and stuffed his stomach milk and biscuits in the fridge. Jonathan also hid the underwear of the girls living in the house in his pocket when the arrest was recorded.