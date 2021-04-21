‘China faces big setback’: Country cancels state’s decision

Australia has cancelled a state’s decision to join the Belt and Road Initiative of China. Australian government has decided to override the he decision of the Victorian state government to join the Belt and Road Initiative of China. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced this.

Payne said two documents signed in 2018 and 2019 respectively — a memorandum of understanding and framework agreement — will be cancelled. “I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia’s foreign policy or adverse to our foreign relations,” Payne said.

Australia has already infuriated China by calling for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Australia has also decided to revoke a memorandum of understanding from 2004 signed with Iran, along with a scientific cooperation agreement signed with Syria in 1999 by Victoria’s education department.