Covaxin effective against Double Mutant Strain In India

Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively works against the double mutant strain as well, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has received Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 treatment in India and in several countries across the world with another 60 in the process. “ICMR study shows Covaxin neutralises against multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and effectively neutralises the double mutant strain as well,” the ICMR tweeted. ICMR-National Institute of Virology has successfully isolated and cultured multiple variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2 virus: B.1.1.7 (the UK variant), B.1.1.28 (Brazil variant ) and B.1.351 (South Africa variant). ICMR-NIV has demonstrated the neutralisation potential of Covaxin against the UK variant and Brazil variant, the top health research body said. ICMR-NIV recently has been successful in isolating and culturing the double mutant strain B.1.617 SARS-CoV-2 identified in certain regions of India and several other countries, the ICMR stated.