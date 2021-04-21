Covid-19 Update: 757 new recoveries reported in Qatar

819 new coronavirus cases along with 757 new recoveries and 9 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 602 contacts of active cases and 217 travel related.

Thus the total number of people infected has surged to 199,180. The overall recoveries now stand at 176,188. The death toll reached at 400. At present there are 22,592 active cases in Qatar.

22 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 457 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 117 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,219.

12,817 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 4998 people were tested for the first time. Till now 185,4566 tests were conducted in the country. 24,346 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,320,866