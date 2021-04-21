Covid-19 updates: Biggest single-day spike in Karnataka and Bengaluru, 23,558 new cases in Karnataka

As per the data released by the state health ministry, the total case tally of Karnataka stands at 12,22,202 and the active cases at 1,76,188. Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 23,558 fresh coronavirus cases, its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 6,412 discharges and 116 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new cases today, 13,640 were reported from the capital Bengaluru alone, while 70 people died due to coronavirus in the city.

In the midst of the rising cases of COVID-19, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa on Wednesday instructed all ministers in charge of various districts in the state to assure that the Covid-19 situation does not worsen further. “The ministers should encourage the general public to adhere to the guidelines and should lead various measures taken to contain the pandemic. The ministers should also be responsible to ensure that the situation does not escalate,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office read. As per an order issued by the State Drug Controller, 26 officers and government staff have been appointed to operate the war room.

The state government has also asked district authorities to designate land near urban areas for the cremation of bodies. In a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said he had come across the fact that the deaths were on the rise in some municipal corporations. “It has come to my notice that there is non-availability of land for the final rites of the dead,” Ashoka said.

He instructed the deputy commissioners to instantly designate government land at least one to two kilometres away from the municipal corporation limits. The Minister instructed the officials to act on the letter instantly.

Meantime, Mangalore University has postponed all exams scheduled to be held from April 21 said Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya. The decision is taken in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The new schedule for the examination will be issued in the next few days, university said.