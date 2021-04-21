Covishield vaccine to be priced at 400/dose for states

The Pune headquartered Serum Institute of India announced on Wednesday, Covishield will be available to state governments at Rs 400 a dose and private hospitals at Rs 600 a dose, The announcement came two days after the central government decided to open up vaccinations against Covid-19 to those above the age of 18 years. As per the government’s latest decision, around 50 percent of the doses produced by vaccine makers will be provided “in the open market” at a pre-declared price. State governments, private hospitals and private industry members can purchase these doses for vaccinations of those between the ages of 18 and 45 years.