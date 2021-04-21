Dubai: Reckless driver arrested for endangering lives of others, ignoring police orders

As per a statement released on Tuesday, the Dubai Police in collaboration with the Sharjah Police arrested 21-year-old A. A. for endangering the lives of other road users.

The man already has s criminal record and necessary legal measures will be taken against him.

The police reported that his reckless behaviours were in clear negligence of the UAE Federal Penal Law No. 3 of 1987, and Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic.

#DubaiPolice arrests young driver for failing to comply with instructions of police officers and driving dangerously pic.twitter.com/Kx2Uw0gRUv — Dubai Police???? ??? (@DubaiPoliceHQ) April 20, 2021

For further legal action, he has been referred to Public Prosecution.

The Dubai Police declared that it will not permit violators who endanger people’s lives and those who ignore to comply with police orders.