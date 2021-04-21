DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Dubai: Reckless driver arrested for endangering lives of others, ignoring police orders

Apr 21, 2021, 08:52 am IST

As per a statement released on Tuesday, the Dubai Police in collaboration with the Sharjah Police arrested 21-year-old A. A. for endangering the lives of other road users.

The man already has s criminal record and necessary legal measures will be taken against him.

The police reported that his reckless behaviours were in clear negligence of the UAE Federal Penal Law No. 3 of 1987, and Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic.

For further legal action, he has been referred to Public Prosecution.

The Dubai Police declared that it will not permit violators who endanger people’s lives and those who ignore to comply with police orders.

