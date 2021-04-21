Gulf based airline announces resumption of flight services

The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume one flight service. Qatar Airways ahs announced that it will resume services to Khartoum in Sudan. Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights from May 11, 2021. Daily services to Khartoum will be started from June 1.

Qatar Airways will make use of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class for the service.

“Sudan is a strategically important market for Qatar Airways. We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to Khartoum, allowing Sudanese to enjoy our extensive international network in Asia, Australia, Europe and the US via our home and hub, Hamad International Airport. We will continue leading the way in keeping our 24 African destinations connected to the world”, said Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive.

Flight Schedules starting 11th May:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Doha (DOH) to Khartoum (KRT) QR1331 departs 19:40 arrives 22:25

Khartoum (KRT) to Doha (DOH) QR1332 departs 01:00 arrives 05:25

Daily Flights Schedules starting 1st June:

Doha (DOH) to Khartoum (KRT) QR1331 departs 19:40 arrives 22:25

Khartoum (KRT) to Doha (DOH) QR1332 departs 01:00 arrives 05:25