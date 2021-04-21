iMac 24-Inch With Apple M1 SoC Launched, available in up to 7 colour options

Apple at its Spring Loaded event on Tuesday launched what it is calling the all-new iMac, featuring its custom-designed ARM chip – the Apple M1 SoC. As usual with most Apple upgrades, the 24-inch iMac is thinner, faster, and cooler running than previous generations. The company also unveiled a revamped Apple TV 4K streaming device that now features the Apple A12 Bionic SoC that you see on the latest generation iPhone 12 handsets. Both the new iMac and the new Apple TV 4K go up for pre-orders later this month, and on sale next month.

The all-new priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 97,900) in the US, and will go up for pre-orders from April 30. This pricing is for the 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB storage, Magic Keyboard model, and in India, pricing starts at Rs. 1,19,900, going up to Rs. 1,39,000 (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB storage model) and Rs. 1,59,000 (8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB storage model) as starting prices for the higher end models that come with Touch ID-enabled Magic Keyboards. In the US, the higher end models are priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,13,00) and $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,28,100). The new M1-based iMac will go on sale in the second half of May, the company revealed.

The Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic SoC In India priced at Rs. 18,900 and goes up to Rs. 20,900. Its availability is the same as the new iMac, with it going up for pre-orders from April 30 and then availability in 30 countries from April 30. The new Siri Remote is priced at Rs. 5,800, and works with older Apple TV devices (4K and HD). AppleCare+ will also be available for the first time for the lineup, with the new Apple TV 4K, priced at Rs. 2,900.