Kerala gov issues covid guidelines for Govt Offices

The Kerala government on Wednesday announced new guidelines for the government offices. in the announcement its decided to have 50 per cent attendance for employees of government offices in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government has also decided to mark Saturday a holiday for government employees apart from placing more restrictions on Saturday and Sunday. A high-level meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also decided to strengthen the enforcement measures in the state to curb the rising cases. As part of this, more secteral officers and police personnel would be pressed into service. Education is allowed only through online mode and work from home norm has also been made compulsory for private sector staff as far as possible. The state government would start the distribution of medicines to people above the age of 70 at their houses. Mobile Triveni stores would be pressed into service in containment zones. In areas outside the containment zones, shops are allowed to function only till 9 pm.