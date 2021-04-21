DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha tests positive for Coronavirus infection

Apr 21, 2021, 09:46 pm IST

Another top leader in India has tested positive for coronavirus infection.  MP from West Bengal and leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

“I have been tested COVID positive. I request all who came in contact with me for the last seven days must comply with COVID protocols. I will be continuing my campaign through virtual platform. I do suggest and request all to take utmost care to keep away COVID from your lives,”  Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury  tweeted.

Earlier, Union HRD minister  Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has tested positive for coronavirus infection.  Many top political leaders including former Prime Minister Dr. Man Mohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi were tested Covid-19 positive recently.

