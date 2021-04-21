Madhya Pradesh: About 130 coronavirus vaccines stolen from a private hospital

Police officials reported on Wednesday that over 130 bottles of Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19, were supposedly stolen from a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city.

Kamlesh Sharma, who is in charge of Tukoganj police station, said that an FIR has been filed against Bhupendra Shailiwal, a drugstore employee of Shalby Hospital in the city, under section 381 (theft by an employee) of the IPC.

“The hospital management has alleged that Shailiwal stole 133 vials of Remdesivir from the drugstore and sold it at high prices to customers,” he said.

As per the hospital management, the bottles of Remdesivir were stolen before April 5.

A detailed inquiry into the case has been conducted by the police and the accused is yet to be arrested, he said, adding that the role of other employees of the drugstore is also being examined.

Numerous persons have been arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir injection in different parts of the state.

Last week, an FIR was registered for theft of 860 vials of Remdesivir from the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. But the police are still to affirm the theft.