‘May be last Good Morning’: Doctor dies of Covid after saying goodbye on Facebook

“Maybe last Good Morning. I may not meet you here on this platform. Take care all. Body dies. Soul doesn’t. Soul is immortal,” these are the last words of Dr. Manisha Jadhav on her social media handle. She breathed her last breath after writing this due to Covid-19.

Dr. Manisha Jadhav, the senior medical officer from Sewri TB hospital died due to Covid on Monday. She posted this on Sunday on her Facebook page.

She is survived by her husband Dr Navnath Jadhav, a pathologist, and a son. She last reported to the hospital on 12 April and was hospitalized after that.