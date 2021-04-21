Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined 12 lakh rupees during IPL 2021

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was penalized Rs 12 lakh after the defending champions lost to keep the over-rate while their 6-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rohit becomes the second captain after MS Dhoni to be fined for over-rate aggression in IPL 2021. “As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offenses, Mr. Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the IPL said in a report.

The penalty for the initial case of slow over-rate is Rs 12 lakh while the fine is increased to Rs 24 lakh for the second offense. On with the captain, every other member of the playing XI is also penalized 25 percent of the match fee during the misdemeanor. A third offense in the same season will head to the captain being forbidden for a match and fined Rs 30 lakh.

Mumbai was limited to 137 for 9 in their quota of 20 overs despite Rohit accomplishing the toss and choosing to bat. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra picked up 4 wickets and ran through the middle order to hurt the defending champions. Mumbai took the game until the final over but handy contributions from Shikhar Dhawan and Steve Smith made certain Delhi Capitals recorded their first win over MI since 2019. It was obvious that Mumbai was attempting to slow the game down during the 2nd innings even as batsmen struggled to cope with the slow nature of the Chepauk wicket.

The IPL organizers took note of matches slipping beyond the scheduled finish time in the last few seasons and made sure they came up with strict regulations when it appeared to over-rates. According to the IPL 2021 Code of Conduct, the minimum over-rate in the 14th season should be 14.1 overs per hour, neglecting the time taken for strategic time-outs. In consecutive matches, the BCCI wants teams to end bowling their quota of 20 overs within 90 minutes.