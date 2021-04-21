Oxygen shortage: Covid patients families get agitated at hospital authorities

A private hospital in Latur city hinted to the family of COVID-19 patients about the shortage of oxygen, based on which the relatives tried to agitate at Shivaji Chowk area around 8 am, the official said.

The police managed to instruct the angry family members and cleared the road in 15 to 20 minutes, he said.

The director of the hospital has claimed that the facility has not been given enough medical oxygen to treat critical patients.

“The hospital has the capacity to treat 50 critical patients. My demand is 200 cylinders, but I was given 10 from one agency, despite paying an advance for the same,” he said.

Even though the district collector had evaluated the situation, but he did not take it seriously, the doctor claimed.

The director said that the hospital has 30 ICU beds and 20 patients are on ventilators, and some of them may need a large amount of oxygen.

“The hospital is ready to set up an oxygen plant if the state government gives us space for it. If the situation persists, we might have to stop taking in patients,” the hospital head added.

When contacted, collector Prithviraj BP said, “There is a crunch of oxygen but the supply has not been stopped.”

Latur on Tuesday recorded 1,477 fresh COVID-19 cases that took the score of infections to 58,240, which includes 988 casualties. The district currently has 16,200 active cases.