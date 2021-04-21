‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country imposes an entry ban for passengers from India

A gulf country has imposed an entry ban for passengers from India. Oman has announced this. The Supreme Committee in Oman has imposed an entry ban for passengers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh until further notice.

As per the new order, people from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and transiting through them over the last 14 days, are not allowed to come to Oman, starting from 6pm on Saturday, 24 April, 2021. These three nations have been added to the list of countries from which people are not allowed to travel to Oman.

Omani citizens, diplomats, health workers, and their families were exempted from this rule. But they must follow the respective COVID procedures on arrival into the country.

The Supreme Committee had also banned the entry of children under the age of 12 in shops and commercial establishments. Commercial institutions must comply with this.