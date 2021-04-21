‘Union government can speak to ISI, but can’t talk to opposition leaders’: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has launched a severe attack on union government over Covid-19 situation in the country. The Congress leader accused that the union government can speak to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, but can’t talk to opposition leaders. The Congress leader said this in an interview given to ANI.

“This government can speak to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They are speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can’t they talk to Opposition leaders? I don’t think there is any Opposition leader who’s not giving them constructive and positive suggestions”, said Priyanka Gandhi.

“Prime Minister should stop his public relation exercise and talk to the people and opposition parties over the crisis of COVID-19. Today I do not think that there is any opposition leader who is not giving constructive and positive suggestions. And all the political parties are saying that we are with you (Centre). In a democracy, work only progresses only by discussion, sometimes criticism has to be heard on such an occasion the whole country is facing this crisis. This tu-tu main-main does not suit anyone, you (Prime Minister) have to stand with the public, add us all, we will fight together ,” she said.