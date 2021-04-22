Ashish Yechury, son of Sitaram Yechuri, dies of COVID-19

Ashish Yechury, CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s elder son, passed away due to COVID-19 in Guguram hospital this morning. He passed away around 6 am today.

As per the reports, at first, he was being treated at Holy Family Hospital later was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was 34 years old. According to the reports, he was working with a leading newspaper in New Delhi.

Sitaram Yechury confirmed the sad news in a tweet. In his tweet, Sitaram Yechury thanked all the doctors and nurses who treated his son. “It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” he said.

Sitaram Yechury is himself under home quarantine.