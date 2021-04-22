Australian company introduces microwaveable shoes. Know what its use is

The Australian department store chain, Target, has launched the Microwave Oven Heatable Shoes. Perhaps the first thing that comes to mind when you hear about the shoes that can be heated in the microwave oven is the need for such a shoe. According to Target’s explanation, a microwave oven-heated shoe is a remedy for foot and ankle pain. Target explains, “After heating, shake the slippers to distribute the heat evenly and test the temperature of the slipper by placing it against the back of your hand. Be aware that if the heating times are not carefully followed, there is a risk that the temperature inside the slippers could continue to rise even after removal from the microwave oven.”

The company adds, “Do not leave the item unattended whilst heating, watch carefully for signs of overheating, an unusual smell, or signs of smoke. “Should you notice any of these signs or product is found to be worn or damaged, remove carefully from microwave immediately using tongs (or another suitable implement) and place the slippers in the kitchen sink, run cold water over the item until you are sure it is safe to dispose of it in your household bin.” Preheat shoes in a microwave oven made of polyester and can hold heat for seconds. The shoe is priced at $ 20 and only around Rs 1,500.