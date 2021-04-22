BJP MP Gautam Gambhir announces covid medicine Free for east Delhi residents

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s announced in his parliamentary constituency East Delhi of free distribution of antiviral drug ‘Fabiflu’ amid an acute shortage of Covid medicines. This drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and the ruling AAP. Leaders of the two parties have accused the cricketer-turned-politician of “hoarding” the medicines, questioning his decision to not hand over the doses to hospitals desperate for supplies.

Mr Gambhir on Wednesday tweeted those who want the medicine would have to show their Aadhaar cards and medical prescriptions.

“People of East Delhi can get ‘Fabiflu’ from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription,” he tweeted.

Delhi has been reporting record daily coronavirus numbers for the last few days. On Tuesday, the worst-hit city logged over 28,000 cases in its biggest single-day spike since the pandemic started last year.

The huge pile-up of active caseload has brought the city’s health infrastructure to the verge of collapse. Critical shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen have been reported in Delhi.

The drug, which is being used to treat mild to moderate Covid infections by some doctors, is in short supply in the national capital.