Breaking news : India to get Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine by May end.

India will start receiving Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine by end-May, its local distributor Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories confirmed Reuters on Thursday, a later than expected schedule that could slow the country’s immunization drive.

Vaccine targets to have the first batches imported by (fiscal) year, and are trying best to have them by end-May.Sputnik is going to be made in India in a few months and expects that India-made vaccine to start being available from the second quarter of the fiscal (year).

India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Sputnik will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus. India granted permission for the restricted emergency use of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Currently, two vaccines Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) are being used for inoculation in India.India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus. The vaccine is now approved in countries with a total population of 3 billion, or 40 per cent of the world’s population.

The Indian government decided to fast-track emergency approvals for all coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.The move is significant as it may make available several vaccines, including those made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, in India with certain conditions.