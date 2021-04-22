BSF foils infiltration bid in Pathankot

Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani intruders along the India-Pakistan international border in Pathankot in Punjab. BSF had foiled the attempt by Pakistani intruders. Border Security Force personnel opened fire at the intruders as they noticed them crossing the international Border at 10:15 pm Wednesday.

The three infiltrators returned back after the BSF troops posted at the Paharipur border outpost fired gunshots to stop them. A joint search operation was being conducted in the area by the BSF and the Punjab Police.

Earlier on Wednesday BSF sought registration of an FIR against a pigeon. At the moment, the bird is in police custody. BSF personnel found the pigeon with a small piece of paper tied to its leg last Sunday at the Rorawala post . The BSF has claimed that the bird flew from across the border.