Commodity Market: Gold prices crosses Rs.36,000

The price of gold has surged in the commodity market again. The price of gold has crossed Rs.36,000 in Kerala. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 36,080 higher by Rs.200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4510 higher by Rs.25. On Wednesday, gold was priced at Rs.35,880.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the old futures were declined by 0.07% to Rs.48,195 per 10 gram. Silver futures slipped 0.04% to Rs.70,310. In the previous session, gold had risen 0.72% to two-month high of Rs.48,200 while silver had surged 2.3% or Rs.1615 per kg.

In the international market the price of spot gold remained unchanged at US dollar 1,793.32 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.5% to US dollar 26.45 per ounce and platinum slipped 0.2% to US dollar 1,211.32.