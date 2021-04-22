Coronavirus: 0.04% people infected after receiving Covaxin second dose; 0.03% after Covishield

On Wednesday, the Indian government said 0.03 per cent of people tested positive for coronavirus after taking the second dose of Covishield, while 0.04 per cent contracted the virus after receiving the second jab of Covaxin.

The vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, were the first coronavirus vaccines that New Delhi approved to begin its nationwide vaccination drive.

Covishield is AstraZeneca-Oxford University’ vaccine prepared by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin has been prepared by India’s ICMR and Bharat Biotech.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava in a press conference told 0.04 per cent of 17,37,178 individuals, caught the deadly virus after receiving the second dose of Covaxin.

And that 0.03 per cent of 1,57,32,754 people who took the second dose of Covishield tested positive.

Above 21,000 people caught coronavirus after taking the first jab of either Covishield or Covaxin, while 5,500 got infected after taking the second dose.

As per the official reports, so far 100 million people have taken the first jab of Covishield, and 17,145 or 2 per 10,000 people contracted the virus.

The ICMR director-general said, as many as 9.3 million people took the first jab of Covaxin and out of that 4,208 (0.04 per cent) contracted Covid-19.

“This is a very small number and not at all worrisome. Secondly, the highly transmissible second wave also contribute minuscule to the percentage so this could have been even zero per cent,” Bhargava said.