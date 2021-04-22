Coronavirus: 25k cases and 123 mortality reported in Karnataka

The Health Department said, Karnataka recorded another biggest single-day spike of 25,795 new cases of Covid-19, and 123 fatalities on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 12,47,997 and the death toll to 13,885.

The state had earlier recorded its biggest single-day spike of 23,558 cases on Wednesday.

About 2,41,79,169 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,62,534 were tested today. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 15,244 new infections.

On this day, 5,624 patients were discharged after recovery.

As of April 22 evening, cumulatively 12,47,997 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,885 deaths and 10,37,857 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin.

As per the bulletin, out of 1,96,236 active cases,1,95,993 patients are in quarantine at selected hospitals and stable, while 243 are in ICU.

But the positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87 per cent, and the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.47 per cent.