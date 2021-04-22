Covid-19 Update:976 new recoveries reported in Qatar

800 new coronavirus cases along with 976 recoveries and 7 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 590 contacts of active cases and 210 travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases surged to 199,980. The total recoveries now stand at 177,164. The death toll reached at 407. At present there are 22,409 active cases in Qatar.

There are 91 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,236. 25 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 449 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

11,358 additional Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. In this 7893 people were tested for the first time. Till now 186,2459 tests were conducted in Qatar. 24,557 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,345,423