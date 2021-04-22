Delhi: Several hospitals face a shortage of oxygen supply for Covid patients

On Thursday morning, numerous small hospitals in the city grappled to renew the oxygen supply for coronavirus patients, even as some big healthcare facilities got fresh stock overnight.

The hospital administration at Shanti Mukund Hospital, which has a 200-bed facility in East Delhi, had to place a notice at the entry gate, stating: “We regret we are stopping admission in hospital because oxygen supply isn’t coming.”

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday night issued an order to the Centre saying to “forthwith” provide oxygen by whatever means to hospitals here facing a shortage of the gas in treating serious COVID-19 patients, observing it “seems human life is not important for the state”.

The central government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, ensured the court that it will facilitate the supply of the extended allocation of 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi and the same will reach the national capital without any obstacles.

But, several private hospitals accused their supplier has not been replying to calls, forcing them to use their backups.

Officials at Saroj Hospital in Rohini said they have run out of oxygen supply.

“The backup, too, won’t last long. Of the 120 patients in the hospital at present, 70 are in a critical condition,” an official said, adding that many lives will be lost if oxygen supply did not reach the hospital in time.

An official from Shanti Mukund Hospital told PTI they have not been able to get in touch with their oxygen supplier.

“There are 110 coronavirus patients in the hospital right now. We have no option but to send patients to other hospitals,” he said.

Dr Sanjeev Sharma, chief operating officer at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, said their oxygen stock will last till 4 pm.

“Supplier provided the last refill in the morning; we are on our own. A total of 71 patients are on O2 support,” he said.

Officials at the 210-bed Mata Chanan Devi Hospital sent an SOS to the Delhi government as their “oxygen supplier didn’t fulfil commitments”.

“Around 40 patients are in ICU. We got 500 kg oxygen last night. The supplier was supposed to give more at 4 am, but they have not been picking up calls since then,” ICU Head Dr A C Shukla said.

“With the Delhi government’s intervention, we have got 21 D-type cylinders, but a continuous supply is needed. The situation is very serious,” he added.

Dr Pankaj Solanki, who runs the 50-bed Dharamveer Solanki Hospital, said the hospital is using the “backup” which will last till Thursday afternoon.

Dr Solanki said he had informed officials concerned to transfer out 30 patients.

“The oxygen crisis is at its worst. It is adding more pressure on the functioning. No one is able to help,” his tweet read.

When some hospitals received fresh stock overnight and more is likely to come in soon.

Dr Suresh Kumar, the medical director at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, said three tankers carrying oxygen reached the facility last night.

“At 8:30 am, we have around 8 hours of oxygen left. More is coming,” he told PTI.

An official at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said supply was replenished around 6 am.

“The stock will last till 10 am Friday. Supply from a private vendor is awaited,” he said.

Staffs at the Burari Hospital said they have “sufficient stock” till afternoon.

The spokesperson of the St Stephen’s Hospital said they received a fresh supply on Wednesday evening and the stock can last till 4 pm.

“More to come around noon,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana police were blocking oxygen transport to Delhi, and forced the Centre to assure normal supply even if that meant taking the help of paramilitary forces.

This “jungle raj” has been going on for three days, he said relating to the claimed blocking of oxygen supply.

“Some hospitals in Delhi have run out of oxygen completely. They don’t have any option available. I have been receiving calls, messages, e-mails. We have been making internal, makeshift arrangements, but this cannot continue for long,” he said.

Mr Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, said it will become difficult to save the lives of coronavirus patients after some time if hospitals did not get the oxygen supply they require.

“The Centre should take the help of paramilitary forces, if needed, and ensure supply of oxygen to Delhi,” he said, adding that else the situation may become “very dangerous” in days to come.

Delhi recorded 24,638 coronavirus cases and 249 deaths on Wednesday, as the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, which means almost every third sample turned out to be positive, amid a growing outcry for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

According to government data, only 16 ICU beds for COVID-19 patients were available in hospitals across Delhi at 3 pm.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 28,395 cases and 277 deaths, both highest since the pandemic began destroying countries. The positivity rate was 32.82 per cent, the highest so far.

Delhi has reported over 1,350 mortality due to the deadly virus in the last 7 days.