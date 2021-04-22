DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Etihad Airways issues new guidelines for India-UAE passengers

Apr 22, 2021, 04:47 pm IST

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has issued new Covid-19 guidelines for India-UAE passengers.  As per the new rules announced by Etihad Airways, all passengers from India to the UAE must take a Covid-19 PCR test no more than 96 hours prior to departure.

The test result must have a QR code. Only children aged below 12 years and transit passengers were exempted from this new rule. Those with disabilities are exempted as well.

Passengers from India to Dubai, however, have to get a PCR test done no more than 48 hours prior to travel.  Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai, and Indian carriers announced the rule change on April 19.

