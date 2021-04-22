First look poster of Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai is out

National Award-winning filmmaker Vetri Maaran is joining hands with comedian actor Soori in the lead. Amid speculation, it was then announced that Vijay Sethupathi had joined the cast. The producer of the movie Elred Kumar of RS Infotainment, has revealed the film’s title to be Viduthalai; the title was previously used for the 1986 film starring Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth and Vishnuvardhan.

For the first time a Vetri Maaran film will feature music composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

The statement released by the crew read, “The shooting of Viduthalai happened in the dense forests of Sathyamangalam where there was no electricity and telecommunications. Vijay Sethupathi, Vetri Maaran, Soori, Bhavani Sre and the entire crew had stayed with the native tribal people during the filming phase”. In the statement the crew describe Vijay Sethupathi’s character as the ‘Vaathiyaar’ (mentor) to Soori’s protagonist in Viduthalai.

Elred Kumar plans to release Viduthalai in Tamil and other Indian languages, the statement notes.