Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had edged lower against US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in Indian share market has s weighed on the Indian rupee. The Indian markets were closed on Wednesday because of Ram Navami.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 75.25. During trading the Indian rupee lost further ground and fell to 75.26 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 38 paise over its previous closing. The Indian rupee on Tuesday had settled at 74.88 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.04 per cent to 91.12.