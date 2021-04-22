Goa: Free Covid-19 vaccine for the age group 18-45

Panaji: The Goa government, declared on Thursday, will vaccinate those between the ages of 18 to 45 against coronavirus free of cost.

In the initial stage the state will be getting five lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, it said.

Vikas Gaunekar, State Additional Secretary (Health), informed the Directorate of Health Services about the decision in a letter.

The Union government earlier this week started the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the entire adult population in the country and let states to purchase vaccines on their own.

“I am pleased to convey Government approval to provide COVID vaccine doses to all population in the age group 18-45 through the state government free of cost,” Mr Gaunekar said in the letter.

At the initial stage, the state government will purchase five lakh doses from the Serum Institute of India, the letter added.