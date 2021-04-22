Maharashtra reports 67,013 new cases, 568 deaths

The Maharashtra government has imposed strict measures on Wednesday to control the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases with additional restrictions. The state has put travel restrictions within the state and the city, and a further reduction in attendance in government offices and such private offices. These curbs will kick in at 8pm Thursday and be in force till 7am on May 1.

Metro, mono and local train travel will be restricted to government employees, medical personnel, and persons who are specially-abled or in need of medical treatment. Attendance at all government offices, except those involved in Covid-19 management, has been reduced from 50% to 15%.

Establishments allowed to function under the essential services category, like pet shops, data centres, cargo offices and petrol pumps, should work at 50% capacity. Exempted establishments like banks, insurance offices and advocates’ offices shall function at 15% of their workforce or five persons, whichever is more.

Domestic help may continue to work as they do now. Public and private buses will continue to ply, but with 50% capacity. Stringent rules have been imposed on inter-city and even inter-district travel.

Maharashtra today reported 67,013 new cases and 568 deaths.