Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog gets Netflix release

Nagarjuna starrer investigative thriller drama Wild Dog where he play the role of NIA Officer is streaming in OTT platform Netflix. Apart from Akkineni Nagarjuna, Wild Dog also has Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, and Atul Kulkarni among others in the curial role. The action thriller, based on true events, in which Nagarjuna played a National Intelligence Agency officer, investigated two almost simultaneous bombings that occurred in Hyderabad, India, in 2007.

The producers of the movie had initial plans to released it in OTT platforms, but later they changed the plans and brought it to the theatres. The makers pulled out the OTT deal and released Wild Dog in theatres on 2 April. However, the response to Wild Dog, which was helmed by Solomon was not satisfactory.

Earlier, the makers of Wild Dog said that Nagarjuna starrer would be made available on OTT 40-45 days after its release in the theatres. However, currently the movie Wild Dog is streaming on Netflix.