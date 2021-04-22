DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWS

Nagarjuna starrer Wild Dog gets Netflix release

Apr 22, 2021, 10:48 am IST

Nagarjuna starrer investigative thriller drama Wild Dog where he play the role of NIA Officer is streaming in OTT platform Netflix. Apart from  Akkineni Nagarjuna, Wild Dog also has Saiyami Kher, Ali Reza, and Atul Kulkarni among others in the curial role.  The  action thriller, based on true events, in which Nagarjuna played a National Intelligence Agency officer, investigated two almost simultaneous bombings that occurred in Hyderabad, India, in 2007.

The producers of the movie had initial plans to released it in OTT platforms, but later they changed the plans and brought it to the theatres. The  makers pulled out  the OTT deal and released Wild Dog in theatres on 2 April.  However, the response to Wild Dog, which was helmed by Solomon was not satisfactory.

Earlier, the makers of Wild Dog  said that  Nagarjuna starrer would be made available on OTT 40-45 days after its release in the theatres. However,  currently the movie Wild Dog is streaming on Netflix.

