Radioactive materials in Chinese ship, Sri Lanka barred

After discovering radioactive materials in the Chinese ship Sri Lanka has asked it to leave the southern port of Hambantota, officials said on Wednesday.

The top official of the Sri Lanka Atomic Energy Authority (SLAEA), Anil Ranjith, said that the ship was on its way to China from the port of Rotterdam when it acquired technical difficulties and entered the Hambantota Port.

The SLAEA said the ship had failed to reveal its radioactive cargo when it anchored in at the port. The ship was operated by the China Merchants Port Holding Company.

The main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa said in parliament that the Sri Lanka Navy, who is in charge of the Hambantota port security, was not permitted to carry out inspections on the ship.

The local agent of the ship had not informed the presence of hazardous cargo on board when they asked approval from the Harbour Master to enter the port.

Ranjith said it was a business vessel, which carried radioactive material. The particular material served as fuel for nuclear power plants, he said.