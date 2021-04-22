See how the Indian consulate guides the man who received a fake job offer letter

The Indian Consulate in Dubai tweeted after verifying a job offer letter shared by an Indian citizen.

“Dear Shuaib, the job offer letter you shared is FAKE !!”

For verifying the job offers Indians can use the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) app, which is powered by the mission.

After warning Shuaib that the letter was fake, the mission tweeted: “Indian Consulate provides services to verify genuineness of job offers, through PBSK Dubai mobile app and also through email.”

— India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 22, 2021

Twitter user Shuaib had asked the consulate’s help by tweeting an image of the offer letter.

The letter – purportedly from DP World – specified a monthly salary of Dh3,470 for an office boy job. It also offered free accommodation and transport.

The letter highlights an official-looking QR code.

Siddhartha Kumar Baraily, Consul for press, information, culture (PIC) and education at the Indian Consulate, had earlier told Khaleej Times that job-seekers can upload their offer letters on the PBSK mobile app in a PDF format.

Indians often get cheated by fake job offers from the Gulf.

When the app was launched in January this year, Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, had said that the PBSK gets an average of 100 calls and 25 e-mails a day.