Shocking!!! Polar bear dies after eating rubber ball thrown by a zoo visitor

A 25-year-old polar bear dies at the zoo in Russia. The incident took place at a zoo in Yekaterinburg, Russia. On the morning of April 19, a male polar bear named Umka died. While eating breakfast at the zoo, the bear suddenly fell to the ground. The zoo staff who saw this immediately informed the veterinarians. Doctors arrived on the scene within seconds, but Umka was already dead.

A subsequent post-mortem revealed a rubber ball trapped inside the bear’s body. Zoo officials said there was no possibility of a rubber ball coming into the cage and that the bear had accidentally swallowed something thrown by one of the visitors. Umka used to spend a lot of time with a female polar bear named Aina. Zoo staff says Aina is also distressed by Umka’s death. Umka was brought to the zoo in 1998. After the mother died after being attacked by poachers, the stray dogs attacked the bear cub, which was wandering for food. From there, the locals rescued Umka and took him to the zoo.