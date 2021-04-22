State government orders to close all government offices for 72 hours

A state government has ordered to close all government offices in the state for next 72 hours. Uttarakhand government has announced this. As per the new order, all the offices in the state will remain closed from Friday (April 23) till Sunday (April 25). Only offices dealing with essential services will be exempted.

All the offices will be sanitized in this time .Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has made it mandatory for people travelling from outside the state to register on Smart City Portal (smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in). Only after registration on the portal, they can enter the state.

Also Read: State government imposes new Covid-19 restrictions

“Mandatory for tourists, devotees and others coming from outside the state to register on Smart City Portal, entry allowed only after registration; RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hrs necessary. People returning to state to undergo 7-day quarantine,” stated a government circular.