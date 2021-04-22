State government orders to close all shops by 6 pm; Issues new guidelines

DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Apr 22, 2021, 05:22 pm IST

A state government has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. The Haryana state government has issued the new Covid-19 guidelines. State Health Minister Anil Vij has announced the new guidelines.

As per the new guidelines, all shops in the state must be  closed from 6 pm on Friday. The state government has also banned all  non-essential gatherings.  For conducting any kind of function, the person has to take permission from the concerned sub divisional magistrate.

“All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate),” Vij tweeted.

On April 21, Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state’s highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.

