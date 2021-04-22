Supreme Court terms Covid situation as national Emergency, asks gov to submit a national plan

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today asked to see a “national plan” on oxygen supply, essential drugs and method of vaccination and issued notice to the Centre on a day India recorded the world’s biggest surge in Covid cases – 3.14 lakh cases and over 2,104 deaths in a day.

“We want to see the national plan on this issue,” said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde. The hearing will take place tomorrow.

The Supreme Court has stepped into the case at a time six High Courts across the country are hearing related petitions involving the crisis of oxygen, beds and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in hospitals.

The Chief Justice said, “We want to know. In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states.”

In a separate hearing on Vedanta’s petition to open its closed copper plant in Tamil Nadu for the production of oxygen, Chief Justice Bobde remarked that “the present situation is like national emergency”. For three days, the Delhi High Court has been hearing emergency requests for oxygen and other resources from the city government and various hospitals in the city.