Swami Nithyananda bans the entry of Indians to ‘Kailasa’

New Delhi: Controversial deity Nithyananda has banned the entry of Indians to ‘Kailasa’. Passengers from India have been banned due to the surge in Covid cases. In addition to this, India has been banned from Brazil, Malaysia, and EU countries. Nithyananda shared the details of the new travel ban in a video released yesterday. Following the news and video, trolls spread widely on social media.

Nithyananda, who was involved in a sexual assault case, drowned in India in 2019. He later settled on an island in Ecuador and announced that he had established a new kingdom there called Kailash. Since then, Nithyananda has appealed to the United Nations to declare Kailasa as a separate country. In the latest statement, he wrote, “All Kailasians, Ekailasians, volunteers associated with these de facto embassies of Kailasa are to quarantine themselves and adhere to the precautionary measures advised by the local laws.”