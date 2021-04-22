Taylor Swift sends a gift package to frontline nurse. Know what is inside it

Georgian nurse Britta Thompson is shocked to see the unique gift she received. The frontline nurse receives a care package sent by popular singer Taylor Swift for fighting from the front against Corona during the epidemic. Britta works at a hospital in Dublin. She was interviewed by a local newspaper about working during the Covid era. It was after this interview that Swift’s prize went to Britain.

Weeks after the interview, Thomason got a call from the singer’s representatives about a package that will be delivered to her. “When I opened it, I was so nervous. I was shaking just because it was so surreal,” Thomason told the news website. “I thought … there’s no way that this is what it is. When I opened it, the letter was actually sitting on top … I opened it up and I didn’t actually read the whole thing immediately. I just looked down … and saw her signature and I was in just complete shock,” she added.