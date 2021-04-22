There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state,Health Minister Banna Gupta .

Ranchi-based private hospitals and nursing homes were alloted almost 698 vials out of the total 790 Remdesivir vials available.While people and hospitals across the state have been demanding Remdesivir injections for Covid-19 patients, the bulk of it was being alloted to private hospitals and nursing homes in Ranchi alone, according to the state government’s allotment lists, raising the question as to how other patients would get the much-needed drug from.

As per the allotment lists of Tuesday and Monday this week, about 90% Remdesivir injection vials were sent to private hospitals and nursing homes based in Ranchi out of the total 330 vials of Cipla and 528 vials of Mylan on Monday, and 790 vials of Mylan on Tuesday.Ranchi-based private hospitals and nursing homes were alloted almost 698 vials out of the total 790 vials available on Tuesday.

Big Ranchi-based hospitals such as Medica was alloted 80 vials and 65 vials of Remdesivir injection vials on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Similarly, Samford Hospital got a total of 110 vials on Monday and Tuesday, Guru Nanak Hospital got 60 vials and Raj Hospital got 80 vials.

Medanta Abdur Razzak Ansari Hospital got 30, Pulse Super Speciality Hospital got 75, Maa Ram Pyari SS Hospital got 32 and Health Point got 20 vials of Mylan brand Remdesivir on Tuesday among the highest allottees from Ranchi. According to available information, the consignment was expected to be delivered on Wednesday.