Vedanta seeks permission from SC to reopen Tuticorin plant, promises to provide free oxygen

In a bizarre new twist to the Sterlite copper unit at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu, Vedanta has appealed to the Supreme Court to allow this unit to reopen and supply oxygen to the country. The company is promising to provide oxygen free of cost for COVID-19 patients in the country. The company also claimed that the company can start providing oxygen in the next five to six days if granted permission today.

Meanwhile, senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, said, “There is trust deficit in the state of Tamil Nadu.” He added the plea of this case be heard next week. Bobde added that he wants to keep the power to declare lockdown with states and should not be a judicial decision. He added that the senior advocate Harish Salve will act as the amicus curiae. “We want to see a national plan on this issue. It will be served on Centre and Salve,” CJI stated.