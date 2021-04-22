Weather alert :Rain, thunderstorm likely over western Himalayas .

A north-south trough is running from North Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic circulation is lying over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Under its influence, widespread rainfall/thunderstorm is likely over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Jammu and Kashmir and neighbourhood. Another Western Disturbance is lying as a trough (area of low pressure). The induced cyclonic circulation is lying over Punjab and neighbourhood.

The intermittent rough pre-monsoon weather conditions are set to make a comeback over parts of north and northwest India this week. Rain, thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and strong surface winds are forecast in many states in the region, including Delhi, till Friday, April 23.

A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact north and northwest India. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is likely to bring fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region, which includes Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand from April 20-April 22.Owing to these rough weather conditions, the IMD has placed an orange alert over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for the next 48 hours. This advisory instructs residents to ‘be prepared’ in case of rough weather conditions.

The intensity of rough weather conditions are expected to reduce on Thursday and Friday, and therefore, the advisory would downgrade to yellow watch for these days. This level of advisory, instructs residents to ‘be aware’ of the weather situation.

On the other hand, the plains of northwest India are expected to witness isolated to scattered rainfall along with thunderstorm and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) from Tuesday to Thursday. In addition, an isolated hailstorm and lightning is possible in some places of northwest India, including Delhi. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also likely to witness an isolated dust storm.

Further, the rough weather conditions are expected to subside over most of these places by April 22.

The TWC met team forecast states that the maximum temperatures are likely to remain above 40°C in some places of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for the next 48 hours. Moreover, minimum temperatures are slightly lower or near-normal over northern India for the next five days.