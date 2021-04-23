22 yr old woman take charge of Dubai Police’s crime scene team

Lt Al Balooshi had just joined the Dubai Police a few months ago in a department that in many countries is still an exclusive preserve for men. At 22, Lt Khadijah Al Balooshi is making waves in a job many think is only for men. She would painstakingly examine dead bodies, or scan a house for a burglar’s fingerprints. Where there is crime, she would be there to get to the truth. She is the first Emirati woman to lead the crime scene investigation (CSI) team of the Dubai Police.

“When I took up the role, I said to myself, why not? I’ve always loved to work in a position that helps me find clues and uncover the truth and make the society a better place to live in,” she said.

In retrospect, she said, she had always wanted to work for the General Department of Forensics and Criminology. It was a dream that she cherished while studying at the Dubai Police Academy.

Lt Al Balooshi is also the first woman from her family to work for the police.