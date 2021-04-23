‘An aspirant, an optimistic West Bengal emerging in these elections’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the people of West Bengal not just for changing the regime but for an optimistic state. Prime Minister said this while addressing a virtual rally for people in Suri, Malda, Berhampore and Bhawanipur.

“These elections in West Bengal are not just for changing power, rather I see an aspirant, an optimistic West Bengal emerging in these elections. West Bengal is voting for governance free of partiality,” said Prime Minister.

“A drive for peace, security and development is being seen in Bengal. West Bengal today is eager for a regime where every department of the government does its work, fulfils its responsibility,” said Modi.

“A record investment is coming to India. We want a major chunk of this to be used in Bengal to promote every form of industry and employment. BJP government will try its best to ensure this. The students need to be connected to the industry right from school days, they must be given education according to their preferences and their language – the NEP has all these principles at its core”, said the PM.