Arab coalition forces intercepts 2 explosive-laden drones launched by Houthi rebels

Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed 2 explosives laden drones launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Iran backed Houthi rebels targeted Khamis Mushait city in the Southern Saudi Arabia. On Thursday also, the Houthi rebels attacked the city.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.